GREAT FALLS, Mont. - April 2023 will be the time when patients at Benefis Health Systems can benefit from a new hybrid cardiac catheterization lab.
“We are making history here at Benefis,” said Dr. Michael D. Eisenhauer, an interventional cardiologist, in a press release from Benefis. “I expect it will be a model for other programs, and it’s going to make a difference for our patients."
Benefis is the first in the world to use this new piece of technology.
According to Benefis, the ARTIS icono angiography system provides a streaming X-ray for an incredible view into a patient.
It will be used for stroke treatment, pacemaker installation, resolution of clogged arteries, foot circulation problems, and many more interventional procedures from head to toe.
The machine processes 300 million data points to generate the images, which represents a new level of nuance and precision, wrote Benefis in a press release.
The scans will take half the time of previous models and it's incredibly flexible, suspended from the ceiling in a way where it can move all around the patient but with A.I. to ensure imaging positioning to submillimeter accuracy.
While the new imaging system represents a remarkable leap in quality, it also is safer as scans have a 50% lower dose of radiation for patients and staff.
The new imaging system is at the center of the new Benefis hybrid cath lab.
While it will primarily be a cath lab, the room can quickly convert to an operating room when a patient needs a higher level of care; meaning they can switch from a simple stent to open heart surgery.
"We think this investment here, it benefits in technology and being on the cutting edge really is beneficial to those people that are in our community. It really allows us with the hybrid catheter room and our ability to do things like tablets here locally, that our patients don't need to travel someplace else to get that care and they can get world class care here in Great Falls," said Forrest Ehlinger, executive vice president and chief resource officer at Benefis.
The cath lab also will be able to accommodate heavier patients, up from a 450-pound maximum to a new 617-pound cap.
Donors to Benefis Foundation helped make the investment in this upgrade possible, another example of philanthropy elevating hometown healthcare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.