GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health Systems Mercy Flight program typically has between 800-1,000 flights a year...
Today, January 16, 2023, they are celebrating 40 years of providing health care to Montanan's who need it most.
For newborns in distress in rural hospitals, for travelers in car wrecks, for injured wilderness explorers, for farmers and ranchers wounded on the job, and for so many more Montanans and visitors, Mercy Flight has been a critical element of survival.
Benefis Mercy Flight is one of Montana's most advanced air ambulance systems.
They have a medical jet, helicopter, and ground ambulance; as well as a highly trained crew making a critical difference for people in crisis across the region.
"I think what defines the staff at Mercy Flight is their ability to critically analyze each situation and come up with what we can do and be able to bring that to the patient or patients... But at the end of the day, we're a very small part of the puzzle. I've said this a lot, but every once in a while we get to an opportunity to maybe impact Somebody's life at that given moment where seconds do matter or getting it right is really important," said Scott Schandelson, manager of emergency services at Benefis.
Before the first flight in 1983, crews from Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana National Guard flew sporadic medical rescue flights, but the advent of Mercy Flight ushered in a new era of life-saving work.
Mercy Flight is supported by donors and those who buy Mercy Flight license plates; the plates have raised more than $100,000 for the program.
Benefis Foundation donors also provide training opportunities and made possible the 2020 purchase of the critical care transport, a box ambulance that helps Mercy Flight teams reach patients when weather grounds aircraft.
