GREAT FALLS, Mont. - "The best part of Montana is Montanans. And the Spirit of Montana award is an award we've instituted to honor people for really exceptional service in the community," said Governor Greg Gianforte.
Keith Bicsak, a Mercy Flight paramedic was recently honored with the Spirit of Montana award by the Governor after serving his community for the past five decades.
"It's my honor to recognize you with the Spirit of Montana for your dedicated service as a critical care paramedic and flight paramedic," said the governor in the ceremony.
Bicsak's family owned and operated one of the original ambulance services in the Cascade County region, and he started working EMS in the 1970's.
He later became one of the first flight EMT's for Bicsak emergency air transport, which later became Benefis Mercy Flight (about 40 years later).
"I love helping people and serving the community and that's just what I do I guess," said Bicsak.
Friends, family members, and co-workers gathered at Benefis to surprise him with a celebration.
"Keith is a guy that has dedicated his life to his family, to his community, and his job overall. I mean, he's the icon of selfless service," said Wade Wagoner, nominated Bicsak for the award.
He's landed on mountains in the wilderness, on hutterite colonies, on ranches, and in local communities across central Montana to help people in need.
"He's been there on people's worse days. He's changed lives, and he's saved lives," said Governor Gianforte.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.