GREAT FALLS- On Friday, Benefis removed their restrictions on the number of visitors per patient.
Benefis posted to their Facebook saying as they move forward with their reopening plan, they are counting on the community to refrain from visiting or accompanying patients if they are not feeling well.
“Our focus remains on diligent screening, masking of all visitors, and promoting the use of hand sanitizer upon arrival and while in our facility,” Benefis wrote.
Visitors with any symptoms will not be allowed in any of Benefis' facilities.
Senior Services is still not allowing visitors per regulatory guidelines.
Those waiting for testing results and COVID-19 positive patients also have a no visitor policy.