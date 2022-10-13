GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Benefis Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program has been recognized with the top honor for innovation in health care from the Montana Hospital Association (MHA).
The Innovation in Healthcare Award recognizes the role innovation plays in maintaining quality and advancing healthcare.
The Benefis Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program was the first in the Treasure State to tackle the long-term impacts of COVID-19.
The award was presented to Benefis during the Montana Healthcare Conference in Helena.
“Meeting today’s healthcare challenges requires innovative approaches that will propel our communities forward. We’re proud to salute Benefis Health System for their innovative efforts toward treating long COVID,” said Rich Rasmussen, MHA CEO.
The program at Benefis brings in a wide range of doctors of different specialties including: primary care, pulmonary, cardiology, ear, nose, and throat, neurology, infectious disease, gastroenterology, physical and occupational therapy, speech language pathology, mental health, and pharmacy.
According to Benefis, doctors and specialists have been able to learn to factor in unique occupational exposures that can cause lung damage as Montana has many military service members, veterans, wildland firefighters, and railway workers.
In a press release, Benefis says the program has been able to get 95% of patients off of oxygen and success is measured by lung capacity gains, improved cognition, and other metrics, but the ultimate success is by patients reaching the goals they set based on what makes life worth living to them, whether that’s hiking in the mountains, going back to work, resuming high school track, or singing again.
For more information on the program, click here.
