GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health is recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day and bringing attention to the impact the pandemic had on Native families who have postponed mourning rituals.
Benefis Health East Campus is honoring the Native American COVID-19 patients who were admitted to Benefis since the beginning of the pandemic with ribbons tied to teepee poles.
There are 244 ribbons in total, representing every Native American COVID-19 patient admitted to Benefis. Of the 244 ribbons, 43 black ribbons represent those who never made it home.
The teepee poles will be in place all week.