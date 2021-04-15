GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more readily available, some health care clinics around the nation are requiring their employees to get the shot.
Right here in the Treasure State, the fourth largest hospital in Montana is deciding to do the same thing.
Benefis says this is the right way forward, however, others say they don't agree with it and it could cost them their jobs.
"Healthcare delivery is among the riskiest, and we need the safest environment with the healthiest workforce to meet the needs of those we serve," said Benefis in an email statement.
That's what Benefis said when we asked them how they came to this decision.
They said requiring the vaccine is already becoming more common as other hospitals, universities, and even the NFL are making it mandatory.
So, we called other major hospitals in the state and it turns out while they are all offering the vaccine, Benefis is the only one requiring it.
"While vaccination is voluntary at this time, as healthcare providers, we have a greater role and responsibility to ensure we are doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, so as the vaccine becomes more available, we strongly encourage our associates to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and the patients and communities we serve," said St. James Healthcare in Butte.
"Regarding the vaccine, we are aware Benefis is making it mandatory. We do not intend to make the vaccine mandatory for our employees. At this time, we have a universal masking policy in place so all employees are required to wear a mask and socially distance at all times," said Great Falls Clinic.
"We too are offering and encouraging the COVID – 19 vaccination for all employees, but it is not a requirement. The masking requirement has remained in place for patients, staff, and visitors of our Organization and we are proud to continue with CDC recommended safeguards to ensure the ongoing health of our patients, staff, and community," said Alluvion Health in Great Falls.
"Bozeman Health does not mandate vaccines for COVID-19. We are proud that more than 76% of our employees have chosen to be protected against COVID-19, and all of our care sites continue with infection prevention measures, including masking and social distancing," said Bozeman Health.
"No, we are not requiring employees to get the vaccine. It is voluntary," said Community Medical Center in Missoula.
"KRH offers COVID vaccines to employees, but does not require employees to receive the vaccine," said KRH in Kalispell.
"At this time, St. Peter’s is not requiring the COVID vaccine for employees. The vaccine has been available to all employees since December, and nearly three quarters of our staff have chosen to receive the vaccine. We continue to take precautions, including requiring PPE, to slow the spread of the virus and save lives," said St. Peter's Health in Helena.
But not everyone agrees with Benefis's decision.
“If people don’t want to, I think they should fight it and if people feel comfortable then they absolutely should," said Sarah Coulter, a Great Falls resident.
Employees were notified by email on March 31, 2021, that they would have until July 1, 2021, to get vaccinated.
The only expectations would come from religious or medical exemptions.
But it not as simple as just saying you claim one of those exemptions. There is paperwork involved.
Benefis says:
"Medical providers need to sign medical deferrals, and employees are asked the following yes or no question: If requested, can you obtain documentation or other authority to support the need for an exception based on your religious practices or beliefs for a religious deferral?"
All of that paperwork is due by May 1, 2021.
Coulter is one of several people who say it's not legal for Benefis to do tis because vaccines are only approved for emergency use.
We started digging into this and this is what we found.
The CDC's website says the FDA does not mandate vaccination. However, whether a state, local government, or employer, for example, may require or mandate COVID-19 vaccination is a matter of state or other applicable law.
Coulter told us she has doctors and friends working at Benefis and they're scared to speak up because they're afraid of losing their jobs.
Benefis says the bottom line is if they don't get a vaccine, they will be terminated.
That's when Coulter and several other people took to social media.
“I started just putting stuff on the community sites on Facebook because I know employees don’t really feel comfortable doing that themselves. I’ve just had great care at that place and it just makes me sad that employees are feeling not well taken care of at this point and I think the administration should at least hear them," said Coulter.
As of today, April 15, Benefis plans to go forward with this policy as it is completely legal for them to do so.
However, people against this decision aren't done yet. There is a planned protest happening Saturday, April 17, outside the hospital on 10th Avenue.
Benefis's Full Statement:
Why did you start requiring all employees get the vaccine?
Benefis is a leader in healthcare, and we are responsible for doing our absolute best to protect our patients who turn to us in the most vulnerable times. We are also responsible for protecting the employees who support that effort. The vaccines are saving lives and Benefis hopes to be part of this continued effort towards the control of the worldwide pandemic.
How did you come to this decision and what does it mean for you as a company?
Over the last year, we have lost patients, senior residents, community members, and one Benefis employee to COVID-19. Vaccinations are especially important for people who have greater risk for contracting vaccine-preventable illnesses and for people who work with vulnerable populations. Healthcare delivery is among the riskiest, and we need the safest environment with the healthiest workforce to meet the needs of those we serve.
This decision was made using reasonable criteria:
Are they efficacious vaccines? Yes, especially the Phizer/Biontech and Moderna vaccines. Both in trials and in use they have been very effective in preventing the disease, hospitalizations, and death. They are far better than the seasonal flu vaccines.
Just as there is risk with all vaccines, albeit low, there are risks with having COVID-19 such as significant mental health issues and long-haul effects requiring the expertise of an array of medical specialists.
Are they safe? In trial and in rollout, this is the largest worldwide vaccine administration effort anyone has seen. The safety has been excellent, and even the recent Johnson & Johnson pause was for 6 patients out of 7 milliion, so the pause was made simply to look further at the potential other causes.
Is the virus virulent? Yes, and the variants are even more so, hitting younger and harder. It is impacting people across all ages and health conditions – what’s happening in the state of Michigan is a testament to this reality.
Is there exposure risk where you work? Yes, healthcare facilities are among the highest risk of exposure, along with schools and universities. Many of these types of institutions have already adopted the same COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Is the virus contagious? COVID-19 is very contagious and is the reason we have had so many other mandates in place to try and curb the spread, including rules around wearing masks and gathering in the workplace.
What happens if employees don't get the vaccine?
The employment relationship will conclude.
Many people are saying you can opt out if it's for religious purposes, but that there needs to be proof, and you'd be checking with their religious leaders to make sure?
Benefis has had a mandatory vaccination program since 2010, which includes a medical and religious deferral vaccination review process for all required vaccines. Medical providers need to sign medical deferrals, and employees are asked the following yes or no question: If requested, can you obtain documentation or other authority to support the need for an exception based on your religious practices or beliefs for a religious deferral?
Many people are arguing that it is not legal to require because these vaccines were approved for emergency use only, and not officially approved by the FDA - what would you say to those who say this?
If the vaccines were unsafe, the FDA and CDC would not be championing the vaccination process for vaccines endorsed by the FDA and after rigorous testing that provided the scientific data and other information necessary to determine safety and effectiveness.
Have these vaccines been rigorously tested?
Clinical trials are continuing to study COVID-19 vaccines in tens of thousands of study participants to ensure safety and effectiveness. These trials follow very rigorous standards as set forth by the FDA. EUA authorization employs a risk/benefit analysis in which the benefits must outweigh the risks. Longitudinal studies like these may go on for many years.
What do you want employees or the public to know about this decision/requirement?
We have a responsibility to protect our patients and staff. We never want to have to sit down with a patient or an employee’s family and explain to them how we allowed a staff member to bring a deadly disease into our environment – an environment that people count on to make them well.
Finally, is anything else you want people to know that I didn't ask or touch on?
Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine is already becoming more common. From other hospitals and health systems nationally to universities and the NFL, it's clear the vaccine is the path to living as safely as possible.
If the vaccine had been available earlier in the pandemic, the demand for it would have been tremendous. Now, we are wondering if the increasing variants will take lives from more people than we can ever know.