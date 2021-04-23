GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While we may not know all of the long term effects of COVID-19, Benefis is working to address some of the issues by bringing together a team to provide you with access to specialists who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.
According to Benefis, this program is the first of it's kind in the state and their goal is to help potentially 10,000 people who have on going "long-hauler" symptoms as 1 in 10 Montanans may be experiencing things like fatigue, depression, shortness of breath, and more.
The virus effects everyone differently, so there will be staff members from many different areas to help you recover.
"If you look at how COVID's effected all our lives - and a lot of people have not returned to the baseline they were before COVID; for some of these people we're talking over a year ago. Some of them functionally have not returned to work, they have not returned to quality of life things they enjoyed before COVID," said Dr. Brad Nieset with Benefis.
It's not just effecting people functionally. He says there are medical components as well - including more blood clots, respiratory issues, cardiac issues, and others.
With distance and weather being the biggest barriers in the state, the program will start with a telehealth assessment before any in person visits.
For more information on the program, click here.