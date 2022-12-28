GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Senior Services has been ranked among the elite 16% of American nursing homes in the U.S. News & World Report ranking.
Spanning across three different campuses and catering to over 200 seniors in the Electric City, Benefis Senior Services credits the ranking to their dedicated staff.
"The one thing I would say that our staff does is they really care about our residents. At the end of the day, it's not a job, it's a care position... You can teach a skill, but you can't teach a heart and our staff has heart," said David Krebs, the chief operating officer at Benefis Senior Services.
Benefis Senior Services was designated as "high performing" in long-term care at a senior care facility, the highest possible achievement.
The rating evaluates a home's ability to care for residents who need daily assistance with medical needs such as administering medications, and non-medical needs such as dressing, eating, and using the bathroom.
Nurse manager, Shelia Brady, has worked in senior care for 22 years and says while every resident is different, you can always learn something new from them.
""We learn from the residents on how to navigate through life. We've got some residents who are centurions, and learning from them on how they navigate throughout difficult times," said Brady.
No nursing home within 100 miles scored as high in long-term care.
Brady and Krebs both say at the end of the day, the residents are an addition to your family; so staff does whatever they can to make sure each residents' day is filled with care, comfort, and love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.