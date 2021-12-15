GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health Systems in Great Falls is putting the finishing touches on the new Women's and Children's center before they open their doors on December 20, 2021.
A year ago, we took at look construction and how it's changing the way families get healthcare in the Electric City.
Before the center, women's health and pediatric services were provided at both east and west campuses.
This 48,000 square foot building will house all under one roof.
"We have moms who are taking their children to appointments on east campus and having to drive across town for their physical therapy appointment afterward and that's just not the convenience that we want for our patients and this will revolutionize that for them," said Kaci Husted, vice president of communications & business development.
The third floor will have women's health services including OBGYN care, fertility care, maternal-fetal medicine and general women's wellness.
"This is the only center of its kind in our region, so that's really exciting for us to be able to offer something new to our patient population that they've potentially never experienced before," said Husted.
The second floor is home to pediatric services including pediatric psychiatry, pediatric neuropsychology, pediatric endocrinology, general outpatient pediatrics and more.
"There's also some space on that floor for visiting sub-specialists. So, if there is a certain kind of sub-specialty that might not be located in Great Falls, we have space for visiting providers to come for a day and see some patients here as well," said Husted.
The first floor is lab and imaging, childbirth education, screening mammography and pediatric therapy.
"They actually had this flooring specially designed so that the tiles are measured in certain distances, and they can use these lines for actual therapy activities," said Husted.
On top of serving patients more effectively, Husted says it also clears up some space to allow for other specialty services to grow.
"When we move all of these services into one building it will create some opportunities for us to backfill the locations they're leaving with some of our other specialties that have grown," said Husted.
There are also many other features to this building including special nurses stations, a place for medical students to be, and a large touch screen wall on the pediatric floor.