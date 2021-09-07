BROWNING, Mont. - A bicyclist died after sustaining injuries in a crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and Piegan Street in Browning on Sunday.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 47-year-old bicyclist from Great Falls failed to yield the right-of-way to a car crossing the intersection. The bicyclist struck the passenger side of the car and sustained serious injuries.
The man was was transported by ambulance to a hospital, then later flown to Benefis in Great Falls. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the man died from his injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.