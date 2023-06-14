Police lights--Vault

ULM, Mont. - A bicyclist has succumbed to his injuries after being hit on US-91.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a Ford Mustang was driving on US-91 when the driver crossed into the opposite lane to safely pass a bicyclist.

The bicyclist reportedly saw a person they knew on the side of the road, and turned right in front of the Ford.

MHP says the bicyclist, a 74-year-old man from Cascade, was taken to Benefis on May 13, and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was uninjured.

