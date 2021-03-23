Biden administration considers flying migrants for processing

GREAT FALLS- The Biden administration is considering flying migrants to states like Montana and North Dakota after thousands of families and children were reported crossing the southern border.
Montana's connection to this story all began with a Facebook Live announcement with Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter. It was the Facebook Live that raised a lot of questions.
While Montana continues to wait for answers, the Biden administration continues to see numbers climb.
According to the Washington Post on Friday morning about 1,000 people were able to cross the Rio Grande, which has now forced border officials to request air support.
U.S Customs and Border Protection has requested airplanes from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which would allow the Biden administration to transport migrants to states closer to the Canadian border.
These orders have not been made official just yet, but Sheriff Jesse Slaughter is prepared to make this a Montana issue.
"We will become at the spear of this because we are the largest sheriff's office in the border of north-central Montana, and we also have the largest facility," said Slaughter.
This surge has led to more than 14,000 migrant children being detained in federal custody, according to the administration.
Slaughter says he's been keeping a close eye on the situation down south and is even staying in close contact with Governor Greg Gianforte, and Senator Steve Daines to make sure this is something Montana’s most northern counties can handle.
"I’ve confirmed that all of them are on it and they're trying to make sure we don't get a bunch of influx of people that we can't properly care for as we move forward."
There was a statement put out from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas saying "We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years."
According to the Washington Post, the CBP has not yet determined which northern and coastal states could receive the flights.