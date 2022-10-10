GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you're an avid reader and enjoy a good place browse a book or two, some changes might be coming your way to the Great Falls Public Library (GFPL).
The library plans to make big changes to their building such as renovated spaces, replaced elevators, upgraded bathrooms, and providing a safer and more accessible way to experience the library.
Susie McIntyre, the library director at GFPL speaks about the community need and the specific requests that went into designing the project.
"So when we talked to the community, there were several needs that came up. One, people want us to be open more hours and have access to more resources and another is that people don't want to pay for parking and then people also had concerns about safety," said McIntyre.
The library also hopes to hire two safety specialists or security guards to help people feel safe while keeping a welcoming environment to encourage everyone to stop by.
On top of security, keeping the library funded to not only support current hours of operation, but to expand on those hours means a higher budget is required to make all of these projects possible.
Financially, the library is looking to fund the project in two ways: a capital campaign which is focused on grants and private donations to cover building projects, as well as coming to the voters with a mill levy for taxpayer support.
The timeframe for the project is uncertain and all depends on the funding they are able to receive to provide community needs to the building.
To learn more about the Master Plan for Great Falls Public Library, click here.
