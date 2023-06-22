GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Uptown Optimist Club of Great Falls is helping kids and families kick off the summer with a Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair.
"The bike rodeo fair will include some safety checks and repairs on bikes. So kids and families bring the kids' bikes out, have them checked. We'll have child safety for the car seats, so the people from Benefis will be there to check the installation of car seats for little ones and make sure they're buckled up properly and train parents on how to do that," said John Huber, membership chair for the Uptown Optimist Club of Great Falls.
The name of the event says it all - safety; and that is exactly what they want everyone to take away from the event.
Bike inspections and car seat inspections are just a few of the safety things families can learn about.
They will also have School Resource Officers talking about respect for the law, an internet safety course to show children and parents how to stay out of harm's way while online, as well as basic first aid courses.
"This event is important for the community because our kids are our future. Our kids are going to be our neighbors. Our kids are going to be our leaders that are going to be in this community. Showing this support to them at this early age is going to just make them that much more productive when they become adults. They'll know what the safety issues are. They'll know how to have that respect for law. They'll know how to teach others how to be safe and to help others that may not know how to be safe. So it's all about our kids and our community," said Dena Schoolcraft, president of the Uptown Optimists Club.
There will be a food tent with free food for kids, and a charge of $1 for adults.
It's all happening on Saturday, June 24 from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Paris Gibson Learning Center (2400 Central Avenue).
