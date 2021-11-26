GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Christmas shopping can often be stressful for parents, especially those who are struggling to buy their kids toys.
So, Bikers for Kids in Need is teaming up with Alliance for Youth, Toby's House, The Great Falls Public School System, and others to spread a little holiday magic.
"There's a lot of kids out here that struggle and if we can provide just one day of happiness then it's worth it," said Mike Symonds, store manager of Go! Calendars, Toys & Games and a member of the Barons Motorcycle Club.
The tree is set up in lower level of Holiday Village Mall in Go! Calendars, Toys & Games.
"If they're not in the store, they're at the wrong tree," said Pam Howard, president of Bikers for Kids in Need.
And there are still plenty of tags left.
"This year we'll be able to give gifts out to over 250-300 kids this year based off of the amount of families and tags we have. And if anyone is coming in looking for tags, our families range from families of one to families of 10," said Symonds.
That's not including they kids they are helping with bus passes and gift cards.
Along with these gifts, the bikers will also deliver Christmas meals for all of the families.
"Everything that you would need from the turkey to the pan to cook it in, salt pepper, gallon of milk. Everything you can think of we provide that for each of our families," said Howard.
We asked Pam and Mike they Bikers for Kids in Need started doing this 4 years ago and for them, it's personal.
"To be honest, a lot of us growing up, this was our situation when we were kids. So, we think of the kids in our community and life's a lot harder today than it was back then. They have to deal with a lot more in society," said Howard.
"My dad got hurt at work a lot, so we'd lose houses, we'd find places to live and stuff like that. Sometimes years were really short. So, I know how that feels. So I want to make sure that as much as we can that we relieve some of that feeling off of kids," said Symonds.
Helping spread a little holiday cheer all starts with going to the tree and grabbing a tag.
Then you go shopping and bring the gift back to the store wrapped and with the original angle tree by December 10 so they can deliver everything on December 18.