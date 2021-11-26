Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Blaine, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&