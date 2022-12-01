GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The holidays bring joy to many people with the decorations, presents, and meals yet a lot of families might not have the money to provide that for their kids.
A non-profit organization, Bikers for Kids in Need is facing that need head on with an angel tree in the Holiday Village mall with a goal to provide the meals and presents for many families this season.
There are about 30 tags left with varying sizes of children, and any tags that aren't taken means the non-profit will have to take money set aside for another project called the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act program which provides bus cards, gift cards, and food cards to Great Falls Public School (GFPS) students in need.
The angel tree is located in the Go! Calendars, Toys, and Games store in the mall, and how it works is you pick a tag and get gifts on the tags for each family member and while you don't need to get everything on the tag, the organization asks that you get equal gifts for each family member to avoid hurt feelings.
Following buying the gifts, you wrap the items and bring them back to the staff and the toy store, and they will take care of the rest.
Dave Roberts, a member of the Bikers for Kids in Need, shares his favorite part of the angel tree and the impact it brings to families.
"It's just the gratitude that they show for a little bit of help, I mean it's not much, but it's whatever we can do for them and they are very thankful for that. A kid's smile is worth a million bucks, so that is what we get out of it the most," said Roberts
The final day to bring in tags is December 10th, and to find out more on Bikers for Kids in Need and updates on tags, click here.
