GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Racso Birdtail, who is awaiting sentencing in August for a matter involving the death of 5-year-old Tony Renova, has been charged after reportedly breaking into a house and assaulting a man.
An officer was dispatched to a residence in Great Falls for a welfare check on a woman who kept telling dispatch to, “hurry, hurry,” and that she woke up to a lot of blood in her residence.
Court documents say that while the officer was on the way, a second call came in at a residence on 6th Ave. NW for a report of a man knocking on the door covered in blood.
When law enforcement arrived they made contact with a man whose face was, “extremely bloodied and swollen” with blood on his torso, arms and legs, according to court documents.
The man said he was in bed with his friend at the first address when he was woken up by Racso Birdtail punching him in the face repeatedly.
When the man tried to block the punches and get away, Birdtail reportedly followed him outside to the back porch and started punching him in the face again.
The man reported he believed his nose and jaw were broken, his left eye was bruised and swollen, his lip was cut open and that a bottom tooth was knocked loose.
Documents say the man did not know how Birdtail entered the house, as the door was locked, however, after looking at the back door, the officer noticed the handle was almost completely off the door.
Inside the home the officer saw blood on the stairway walls and blood drops on the stairs leading to the outside, consistent with the man’s statements, as well as blood on the bed and bedroom floor.
A woman told the officer she had been assaulted the day before by Birdtail so she asked the man to stay with her at her house because she felt afraid to be alone.
The woman said she woke up to Birdtail standing over her in her bedroom, asking if the man was her new boyfriend, and telling her not to worry about him.
Birdtail then told the woman to take her clothes off and that he would kill her, “sell” her, and that no one would know what happened to her.
When the woman called 9-1-1, Birdtail reportedly yelled at her, “who is on the phone.” She told the officer she hung up the phone out of fear, called back, and hung up again.
Later on, the officer found the woman’s phone in the toilet at the house, destroyed from water damage.
After being transported to the Cascade County Detention Center, documents say Birdtail had fresh injuries to his knuckles.
Racso James Birdtail has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member, assault, destruction/tampering with a communication device and aggravated burglary.