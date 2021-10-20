GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you think of building a house, you don't typically think of football.
But both Great Falls High School and CMR football players are running for the next 2x4 to help build the high school house.
Students from both schools are learning the essential hands on/real world skills they need to build a house from the ground up.
Including laying foundation, hanging beams, drywall, installing windows, laying floors, and more.
This will be the 44th high school house build by students to help families in the Electric City.
While these boys may be working side by side during the day, come Friday night at the crosstown football game they won't be in the same helmets.
But students tell Montana Right Now working together on the house is no different than playing football.
"I think it's nice to work with them, cause you get to know them more and working as a team you get more things done," said Devon Trainor, a junior at GFHS and defensive end for the varsity football team.
"It's like one team. You're working with people here - you have to work with people on the field like your brothers - like my offensive lineman. We all have to work together to make sure nobody gets to our quarterback, running back, make sure we're blocking as a team and everybody comes together as one," said Lane Mitchell, a junior at CMR and right guard for the varsity football team.
The crosstown game is the game of the year for Great Falls and it's happening on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Both teams say whatever happens on the field will stay there as they continue to work on the house together as one team.
"This is becoming a team, a friendship here. But like whenever you go Friday night at 7 o'clock, it ain't a friendship no more until after that game, it's all 0's," said Mitchell.