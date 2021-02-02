Bison Ford and United Way team up to give over 15,000 masks away

GREAT FALLS- Health officials continue to say wearing a mask remains important to help slow the spread of the virus.
Bison Ford teamed up with the United Way of Cascade County to help non-profits and the community mask up.
"So, this is just a terrific opportunity to get masks out into our community," said Kim Skornogoski, the marketing director for United Way of Cascade County.
Ford Motor Company offered disposable masks to every dealership in the country which is how Bison Ford got their masks.
"They're packaged in bags of 120 and if that's too many we'll certainly divide them up for people," said vice president of Bison Ford, Whitney Olson.
February 2, non-profits were given the chance to get the masks. So far, the Rescue Mission, a handful of schools, Habitat for Humanity, and the Library have all make good use of this opportunity.
Bison Ford says while everyone is ready for the pandemic to be over, this might make things a little easier for people.
"I know that nobody budgeted for this. If this is one thing that we can take off of these non-profits plates to have to pay for, then that part of things feels rewarding," said Olson.
The United Way is reminding the community of why it's still important to stick with these COVID-19 precautions.
"It's just really easy to just kind of relax and try to get comfortable and feel like the Coronavirus is past us. But if anything now we need to work extra hard to take care of each other and to take care of our neighbors," said Skornogoski
When the Pandemic hit, a lot of the community would make and donate cloth masks. But now those masks have been used, lost, or need to be washed frequently.
So, having disposable masks readily available is important.
As cases went up, a lot of restrictions were put in place. Now that some of those are being lifted, Skornogoski says wearing a mask is key in keeping schools and businesses open and the community safe.
"So, whether you work in a grocery store or work in a child care center, we want to make sure you have the masks that you need to stay safe and healthy," said Skornogoski.
The public is encouraged to get masks and they can stop into Bison Ford on February 3 during their normal business hours.
Olson tells Montana Right Now any other masks left will be distributed to more non-profits on February 4.