Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT MONDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS ABOVE 8000 FEET. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER COUNTIES, WHICH INCLUDES KINGS HILL PASS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITY. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS THE TEENS TO LOW 20S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET AND RAW BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS WILL EXIST SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * NOTE...THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, OR STANFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN