BLACK EAGLE- The Black Eagle Community Center says they are hosting the Black Eagle 4th of July parade.
The parade will start at noon at the Black Eagle Community Center and will end at the Black Eagle Country Club.
The community center is currently looking for participants for the parade, and if you are interested, you can contact Greg at 406-403-5691. Applications will be available Monday morning for parade participation.
There will be no fee for participants, however, the community center asks that if you are able to, donate to the Black Eagle Community Center to help cover costs of making the event happen.
For more information, you can visit the Balck Eagle Community Center Facebook here.