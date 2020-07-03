BLACK EAGLE- The Black Eagle Community Center is still hosting their Fourth of July parade Saturday, but they have announced some changes to the route.
According to their Facebook page, the parade will be a “reverse parade.”
They say many applicants signed up for the parade, and with coronavirus precautions, they had to make some adjustments.
The parade begins at noon and is expected to last about an hour.
The route will start at the Black Eagle Country Club, then will head east down Smelter Avenue, ending at the Black Eagle Community Center.
All floats, cars and more that signed up to be in the parade will be stationary along the south side of Smelter Avenue, and the community will drive through the parade on the north side of Smelter Avenue. A pilot car will be used to help move the parade along.
The area will be blocked off beginning at 9:00 am to get everything set up.