Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT MONDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS ABOVE 8000 FEET. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER COUNTIES, WHICH INCLUDES KINGS HILL PASS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITY. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS THE TEENS TO LOW 20S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET AND RAW BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS WILL EXIST SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * NOTE...THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, OR STANFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT MEAGHER...SOUTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 755 PM MDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF CASCADE TO 29 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BELT TO 19 MILES SOUTHWEST OF WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HEAVY RAIN AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, CASCADE, BELT, BLACK EAGLE, NEIHART, FORT LOGAN ON THE SMITH RIVER, EDEN, FORT LOGAN, STOCKETT, FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK, ULM, CHECKERBOARD, RAYNESFORD, MONARCH, RINGLING, SLUICE BOXES STATE PARK, MALMSTROM AFB, TRACY AND VAUGHN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 255 AND 290. HIGHWAY 12 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 24 AND 67. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 72. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. THE HEAVY RAINFALL MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.