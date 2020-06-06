CASCADE COUNTY - With less than a month before Fourth of July celebrations, the Black Eagle Community Center says it’s hosting the town’s parade, after local firefighters originally cancelled it out of health concerns.
In past events, hundreds poured out to see musicians, boy scouts and cars make their way across town. However, with a focus on social distancing this time around, organizers say July’s festivities may look a bit different.
Outside of increased space for participants, the center plans on installing temporary signs along Smelter Avenue as friendly reminders for everyone to keep their space from others.
“I feel like as long as everybody maintains their distance, and practices social distancing it’s going to be a great day,” said Greg Schoby, the center’s general manager. Schoby’s decision to host 2020’s parade comes after the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department announced the parade’s cancellation on Facebook, saying it did so ‘...with everybody’s well being in mind.’
“I can understand that COVID[-19] is something that we need to be concerned about,” said Schoby. “[It] kinda upset a lot of people. Black Eagle’s had a parade up here for 15 plus years.”
While you can still expect boy scouts, musicians and vehicles driving through, this year they’re taking a different route, starting at the center’s parking lot.
“We’ll make our way down (west) Smelter Avenue towards the Black Eagle Country Club, and that’s where it will end,” said Schoby.
One local homeowner said he’s glad for the chance to celebrate the occasion with his family.
“I’m sure they’ll be able to do it in a safe manner. You know, we’re pretty safe and healthy here in Montana,” said Jacob Kloppel.
“We all kind of need to get out there, still explore, still do the things that we all love to do, especially Fourth of July. It’s all about independence,” said Schoby, when asked about the event’s importance to himself and people in the town.
If you’d like to join the parade, you can find physical applications at the center (2332 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT 59414) starting Monday, June 8.
Plus, anyone interested in supporting the parade through donations or sponsorships can contact Schoby by phone, at (406) 403 5691.