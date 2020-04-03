CASCADE COUNTY - You may have come across some slow connections as more Montanans continue to use the web for work, school and entertainment. To meet this rise in demand, one internet service provider in Black Eagle announced plans Wednesday to expand services for the rural communities they serve.
After listening to customer feedback, KDS Networks, which covers several communities in North Central Montana, is temporarily doubling their coverage with new tools and software from the Federal Communications Commission.
This update comes after online use went up by at least 50%, according to General Manager Misty Dwello, impacting more than a few internet services for most of the network’s customers. As people do more of their work and education online, Dwello said it’s more important than ever to have a good connection.
“You know, we’re absolutely reliant on the internet for communication. Just like we’re communicating today,” she said, referring to our use of Skype for the interview, “As well as children keeping up on their schoolwork academically, people being able to work from home and provide the services that are necessary right now.”
The update goes into effect this weekend and lasts for at least 60 days. In the meantime, KDS Network staff will hold service repairs and installations outdoors as a precaution against COVID-19, instead of doing them in customers’ homes.