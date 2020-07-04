CASCADE COUNTY - With more recent spikes in Coronavirus cases across the state, The Black Eagle Community Center almost had to cancel their yearly 4th July parade. However, they found an unusual way to go on, all while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
In the original plan, floats would’ve started here at the community center before heading down West. This week, organizers say they decided to flip the script to increase social distancing for everyone involved.
With Mercy Flight flying overhead, the Marine Corp League took off, leading dozens of driving groups to a ‘reverse parade’ parked ahead on Smelter Avenue’s south side.
“They’re going to be driving through on the north side, just to view the parade itself,” said Greg Schoby, the Black Eagle Community Center’s general manager.
Schoby says he worked with health officers from the Cascade City-County Health Department to keep everyone in their vehicles, lowering the risk of catching the virus compared to standing in big crowds.
“It’s not kinda ideal like we want, but there’s something for our families and friends to get together and be able to see something like this,” Schoby said.
You could drive or walk along the road, seeing groups spaced apart on your right as they celebrated America’s Independence with everyone in the community.
“I felt like we were in the parade, like we were part of it because we were driving through it,” said Theresa Connell, who originally came by with her friends Amy and Judy to see the now cancelled Great Falls parade.
While the parade and celebrations as a whole felt different this time around, it didn’t dampen people’s spirits for the occasion.
“The excitement is still there, people are getting together to show their excitement and support,” said Rebecca Perucca, who saw the parade on foot with her son.
“I think it was great too, to keep the 4th of July going and the spirit with all the restrictions going on with the COVID [19],” said Connell.
The parade ended at 1:00 pm, but you can expect music and fireworks at the community center throughout the evening.