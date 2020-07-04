Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 538 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR FAIRFIELD, OR 19 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CHOTEAU, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FAIRFIELD AND SUN RIVER. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 200 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 138 AND 139. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 9 AND 25, AND NEAR MILE MARKER 8. WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS!