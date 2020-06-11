GREAT FALLS- Protests continue around the country and today we will see another one here in the Treasure State.
Protestors in Great Falls are hoping for equality and wanting some changes to be made when it comes to training on high tension situations.
Local march organizers are hoping to get more training put into place for local law enforcement focused on de-escalation techniques.
Montana currently is one of 34 states that does not require this kind of training for its law enforcement officers.
A lot of questions surrounding the protests are focused on defunding, what it means and how would it work.
We asked the march organizer to break it down for us.
“They hear defunding and they think, oh no more police department, or, we are cutting paychecks, and that is not what defunding is,” said Cedrianna Brownell, Black Lives Matter march organizer. “Its literally reallocating funds so we expect our police officers to do so much more than police, and we honestly don’t pay them enough to do all of that so.”
Brownell continued to tell us the expectations put on officers to be more than just that is a big reason why these other resources should have the funding so officers can focus on just being officers.
The march is scheduled to start at 6 pm Friday starting at Whittier Park and go towards the federal courthouse.
If you would like to learn more about the protest going on, you can visit the event page on Facebook here.