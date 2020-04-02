BlackedOut Taxi provides transportation for all essential services

GREAT FALLS- Services offered by paratransit are shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but thanks to some help from the United Way and Opportunities Inc. people who rely on paratransit will be able to get to the care they need, and their ride won’t cost them a dime.
Both organizations are paying BlackedOut Taxi to continue offering rides for essential services, like trips to the doctor, pharmacy, or even the grocery store.
These trips are provided for people who are considered para-patients and they just need to show their para ID to qualify.
Once the ride is over, BlackedOut Taxi gets reimbursed by United Way and Opportunities Inc.
BlackedOut Taxi owner, Ryan Perrin, says there was no way he could leave these people stranded.
“These are must-go-to appointments, you know some of them it’s a matter of surviving, living for another week, another month, and without those treatments, it’s not going to be good for them,” Perrin said.
To make sure all passengers are staying healthy, the taxi service is limiting only 3 people to a car, and hand sanitizer, gloves, and a mask will be provided during your ride.
If you have any questions regarding the different types of ride services, you are asked to call the taxi service at (406)-781-5218.