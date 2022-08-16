GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Thanks to a grant from Sisters United, ArtsFest MONTANA was able to bring 3 indigenous artists to the Electric City.
Two of those artists are John Pepion and Louis Still Smoking and they say they are using art to educate the world.
They have both been doing art in some form for most of their lives, and say its a chance to engage with those who view their art.
"It's satisfying - you see other people enjoy it too. So, you know you're doing your job as an artist creating that engagement... We just try to engage with the community and just create that interest so people can look at the culture itself and understand that the people are still alive, they're still strong holders of the language and the culture," said Still Smoking.
The mural shows Alia Heavy Runner, Miss Blackfeet since 2019, a role model for the community.
"She's a young female indigenous person. Me and Louis, as a team, we always do murals of our elders or warriors. So, this is a dedication to a contemporary indigenous woman. I think when people see it, they'll be inspired and maybe even recognize it because she's a role model for our youth and then the symbolism is just almost like culture preservation with our design elements telling stories," said Pepion.
You can meet John, Louis, and the other artists involved in ArtsFest MONTANA at an Artist Reception on Wednesday, August 17th from 6pm to 8pm in the alley behind Dragonfly Dry Goods.
Tickets are available at Dragonfly Dry Goods at 504 Central Ave or here.
