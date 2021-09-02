Blackfeet community bands together for last official search for missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion

Great Falls- Arden Pepion went missing on the Blackfeet Reservation several months ago and just ahead of what will be her 4th birthday and volunteers are organizing a final formal search hoping this weekend they'll bring Arden home.
This weekend is a special search considering Arden Pepion's 4th birthday will be September 5th. There have been multiple community searches prior to this, but the Blackfeet community is hoping this Sunday will be the day they bring Arden home.
In previous weeks volunteers conducted ground searches but this Sunday they'll focus on scanning areas near the Two Medicine River.
The search begins at 9AM and will run throughout the day.
Belinda Bullshoe has been part of every community search and says going through this process hasn't been easy.
"It does take an emotional toll. I’ve actually had my moments in tears for Arden, praying that we bring her home because no parent should have to be looking for their child," said Bullshoe.
So far only a handful of people have shown up for these community searches but this weekend, Bullshoe is asking for all hands on deck.
"Tribal Council can be down there to help search, all high entities... they're all fully aware of this search on Sunday so I’m hoping they'll be down there to help."
Volunteers will be provided a map of the search area and will be required to sign in.
This Sunday will be the last big search for Arden, but Bullshoe and other volunteers will continue to search on their own.