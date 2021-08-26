BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Community College is joining the White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.
As a part of the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, the college will be offering a Vaccination Sweepstakes.
All students that provide documentation of their vaccination will receive a $100 incentive and be entered into a drawing for a $5,000 COVID scholarship for the spring 2022 semester.
Blackfeet Community College says 15 scholarships are available.
Also included in the sweepstakes is $25,000 worth of prizes to win.
“Our goal is to promote the vaccine, as a method to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and save lives,” Blackfeet Community College wrote in a release.
This year, the college is requiring students taking in-person classes for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19