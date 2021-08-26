Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Judith Basin, southwestern Chouteau and east central Cascade Counties through 430 PM MDT... At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Belt, or 28 miles west of Stanford, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Geyser and Raynesford. This includes the following highways... Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 27. Highway 89 between mile markers 53 and 56, and between mile markers 64 and 71. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH