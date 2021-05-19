BROWNING, Mont. - A new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) database and reporting portal will be unveiled by the Blackfeet Community College (BCC).

The new MMIP database and reporting portal will be announced at a gathering at the University of Montana’s Alice Lund Instructional Auditorium on Saturday, May 22, from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm.

According to a release from the BCC, the database and portal were created to help streamline the reporting of missing individuals and serve as the go-between for those reporting and all levels of law enforcement.

During the gathering, public speakers and family members of missing persons will discuss new MMIP cases and there will be sessions about grieving and ways members of the community can help.

In addition, the BCC says the event will mark the formal participation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) with the portal.

“CSKT is very excited to be the second tribal nation added to the MMIPMT reporting network,” said Ellie Bundy, CSKT Tribal Councilwoman and MMIP Task Force member. “It will be a great day when we can announce that ALL Montana Tribes are on the network and that it is working as well as it was intended. We can never have too many tools in our toolbox when we are working to address MMIP issues! I commend Drew and his team at BCC for the great work they did to create this network.”

The MMIP database and reporting portal will be available online at mmipmt.com.

If you would like to attend the event, members of the public are asked to RSVP at the bottom of the mmipmt.com website.