Browning, Mont. -Today we celebrate Arden Pepion's fourth birthday, the young girl who went missing back in April. Before hitting the trails for the last formal search, volunteers and Arden's parents took some time to honor this special day.
After a few words by Aaron and Arbana Pepion, the people took some time to pray for Arden and the Pepion family.
More than 20 volunteers hopped on their horses to check near the highways and down by the river awaiting to find a clue leading to Arden's finding.
This was the biggest turnout for Arden's search and some people say seeing the community stand together on this special day was a good feeling.
"It's really overwhelming you know, because the crazy dogs they sang songs for her, and they prayed. We had balloons and we let them go, and you know it was overwhelming to me and I really appreciate what they did for today," said Irene Pepion, Arden's grandmother.
But of course, with it being Arden's birthday, this day was harder to get through, even for younger kids.
"It's been... mind-boggling. I never thought that she'd go missing or anything... I never would have thought anything... It's been very hard personally," said Gregory Monroe, one of Arden's babysitters.
So far there have been no other updates from Blackfeet Law Enforcement, but the community says they'll do all they can to find answers.
Unfortunately, nothing was found in today's last formal search, but some people say they will continue to search on their own until Arden comes home.