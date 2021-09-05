Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE HAVRE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR ALEXANDER SAINT GERMAINE. A 31 YEAR OLD MALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES, 140 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. ALEXANDER WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE SHORTS, A BLACK SHIRT, A SPIDERMAN HOODIE, AND BLACK SLIP-ON SHOES. IT IS BELIEVED HE LEFT ON FOOT FROM HAVRE ON AUGUST 31ST. ALEXANDER IS TYPE 1 DIABETIC AND DID NOT TAKE HIS MEDICATION WITH HIM. HE IS ORIGINALLY FROM BOULDER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT ALEXANDER, PLEASE CALL THE HAVRE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-265-4361 OR CALL 9 1 1.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&