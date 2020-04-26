The Blackfeet Community Hospital has reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus Saturday night.
Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command says the patient is quarantined and under surveillance.
As of Sunday morning, the Montana COVID-19 response website is reporting 448 total confirmed cases, and 339 recoveries. Using the Montana Response: COVID-19 map, you can view the active cases in each county.
There have been 12,862 tests completed in the state.
