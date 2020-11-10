Blackfeet community launches a new website to help MMIP cases

GREAT FALLS- Thanks to a newly launched website, Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases are receiving even more help from Tribal Nations in Montana.
The MMIP Montana Reporting site is a chance for tribal members to report on missing friends or family members all while staying anonymous.
All you have to do is fill out a form with details of the missing person, including their name, weight, and last known location.
From there, a group called ‘Linking in Native Communities’ sends these reports to different agencies depending on the case. After that, they spread awareness through different media platforms.
The initial website is serving the Blackfeet Nation, and once reporting procedures, website, and database are tested, the expansion will continue.