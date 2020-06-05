Blackfeet Indian Reservation remains closed due to pandemic

GREAT FALLS- Many counties across Montana are beginning to reopen, but the Blackfeet Indian reservation has chosen to keep their community closed for a few more weeks.
With many events being canceled, the Blackfeet reservation borders have also been closed to the public, meaning no one is allowed to enter in or through the reservation unless you’re a resident.
Stephanie Vielle, who worked at the Tribal Office during her time on the reservation, says that as businesses shut down from the global pandemic, it’s been hard for people to get jobs, and she’s been directly impacted.
“It’s been hard because it closed everything down. I was unemployed and then COVID happen, and it made it harder to be unemployed,” Vielle says.
The Blackfeet Commodity Office has helped provide food for those in need, and the reservation has also received money through the Cares Act to help out in this situation.
By the end of June, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council will hold a meeting to discuss what the next steps are for the reservation.
Although this has been a stressful time for a lot of community members, Vielle hopes their tribe will make it through.
“I just hope everybody is maintaining and defending, and God bless everyone and I hope we get through this and be safe,” Vielle says.