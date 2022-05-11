UPDATE:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Rinnell Jean Edwards has been located and is safe at this time.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate has been put out for 19-year-old Rinnell Jean Edwards.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Rinnell was last seen Monday at 11:00 pm and was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, and dark gray sweats. Rinnell also has black short hair.
If you know of Rinnell’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.
