UPDATE:

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Rinnell Jean Edwards has been located and is safe at this time.

Previous coverage:

BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate has been put out for 19-year-old Rinnell Jean Edwards.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Rinnell was last seen Monday at 11:00 pm and was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, and dark gray sweats. Rinnell also has black short hair.

If you know of Rinnell’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.

