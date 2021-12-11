Power lines, electricity - USDA
Update:

As of 3:26 pm, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says their 9-1-1 lines are back in service.

BROWNING, Mont. - A power outage in the Browning area is  affecting 9-1-1 lines.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) says the outage south of Browning and the wind are causing their 9-1-1 lines to keep shutting down.

At this time, BLES is asking people to call 406-338-4000 for the time being.

Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness reports lights have been turned back on, however, BLES has not given an update on the phone lines.

