Update:
As of 3:26 pm, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says their 9-1-1 lines are back in service.
BROWNING, Mont. - A power outage in the Browning area is affecting 9-1-1 lines.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) says the outage south of Browning and the wind are causing their 9-1-1 lines to keep shutting down.
At this time, BLES is asking people to call 406-338-4000 for the time being.
Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness reports lights have been turned back on, however, BLES has not given an update on the phone lines.