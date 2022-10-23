BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement are asking people to not travel due to poor road conditions.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, emergency personnel are responding to multiple vehicles that are stuck in different areas.
Route 1 is closed and Highway 89 south is open for emergency travel only.
As of 12:56 pm, roads around Browning are reported to be snow and ice covered.
Several crashes have been reported around Montana after snow fell overnight Sunday.
