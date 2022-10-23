Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the mountains, and 2 to 5 on the plains of the Rocky Mountain Front and Cascade County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Mountain areas of central, north central and southwest Montana, as well as the plains of the Rocky Mountain Front and Cascade County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on backcountry mountain roads. Backcountry recreation will be impacted by the heavy snow and cold conditions. The heavy, wet snow could lead to tree damage where foliage remains. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&