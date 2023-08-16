BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate a 21-year-old man.
Keithan Last Star, a.k.a KeithanKole Last Star, was last seen Monday, Aug. 14, and his most recently known contact was from a man who gave Last Star a ride to Columbia Falls, according to a Facebook post by BLES.
Last Star is described as 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000
