Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will climb into the upper 90s to near 105 degrees, with overnight temperatures only falling into the mid-60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Thursday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to near 100 degrees. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. &&