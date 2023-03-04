BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement discovered hundreds of fentanyl pills while arresting a suspected dealer.
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Narcotics Unit and the Blackfeet Special Response Team served an arrest warrant on the suspected dealer on March 2.
During the arrest, the suspect was found trying to hide in a back bedroom of a residence, and law enforcement observed several suspected fentanyl pills scattered through the room.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, four people who were found inside the residence were secured and removed.
All four are facing tribal and Federal charges.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained, and law enforcement found several hundred fentanyl pills and several thousands of dollars of cash.
