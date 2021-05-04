Blackfeet Law Enforcement & families continue to search for loved ones

GREAT FALLS- It's been a troubling trend over the last few weeks with missing people on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Multiple people have gone missing including the latest, a 37-year old woman.

Of course, this has been a re-occurring issue on the reservation for years but unfortunately, this issue is trending in the wrong direction.

Recently, 26-year-old Leo Wagner went missing and now reports say 37-year-old Ray Lynn Rider was last seen on April 28th in a dark blue pick-up, which now makes this at least the fifth person gone missing on the reservation in the last two weeks.

First, it was Arden Pepion, then Anjeanise Wagner, Rinnell Edwards, Leo Wagner, and now Ray Lynn Rider.

Although family members of Leo Wagner are not ready to make a public comment just yet, they're calling on as much help as possible.

"I need help you guys finding my brother, there are people out there saying they know information about where his whereabouts and what happened and who he was with… I need help you guys; can you guys please help me out there… Leo Wagner, we're going to find you brother I promise… We're going to find you," said Nicole Wagner.

Right now responders are taking in as many searchers until the job is complete.

Thankfully law enforcement was able to locate Rinnell Edwards.

As for the other four individuals, the search continues, and the search will never stop for their loved ones.

If you have any information on these missing people you're asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.