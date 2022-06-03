BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is investigating after many items were stolen from the Heritage Center between April and May of this year.
Stolen items include beaded moccasins, jewelry, spears, Native American regalia and other miscellaneous items from the souvenir shop.
A reward of $1,500 is being offered by the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406) 338-4000 to speak with Criminal Investigator R. Snyder.
