BROWNING, Mont. - An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Nathaniel Burd Jr. is 4'11", has dark brown hair, light brown eyes and weighs 150 pounds.
Nathaniel has a scar on his right cheek and he was last seen in a red shirt, black trunks and blue shoes.
He might possibly be with Nathaniel Burd Sr.
If you know the whereabouts of Nathaniel Jr. you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.