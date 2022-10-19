BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate was shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for a 13-year-old who never arrived at school Wednesday.
Leon Meineke JR, also known as Bubba or Bub, was last seen at 6:30 am Wednesday getting ready for school, but Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Leon never arrived.
Leon is wearing a black Nike sweater, black hat and blue jeans with blue tennis shoes on.
If you know the whereabouts of Leon, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)338-4000.
