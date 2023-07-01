Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 13-year-old

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for a missing 13-year-old.
Memorie Miller is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 148 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Memorie was last seen June 25 wearing blue jeans and a white sport shirt and white shoes.
There is no known direction of travel.
If you know the whereabouts of Memorie, you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
