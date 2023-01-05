BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement are looking for a 16-year-old last contacted Wednesday morning.
Alyssa LaRaque was last contacted on Jan. 4 at school around 8:30 am.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Alyssa was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, blue ripped jeans and white and black shoes.
If you know the whereabouts of Alyssa, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)-338-4000 or your local police department
