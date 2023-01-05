Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light snow will develop across north-central Montana tonight and may mix with freezing rain or drizzle at times late tonight through early Friday morning. While snow accumulations will be light and generally less than one inch, the potential for freezing rain or drizzle could make some road surfaces particularly icy Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&