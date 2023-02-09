BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are trying to locate a 16-year-old.
Frank Edward Daniels is described as being five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs 189 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
According to Blackfeet law enforcement, Frank was last contacted on Tuesday, and is possibly with friends.
If you know the whereabouts of Frank you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)338-4000
