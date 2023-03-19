Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 20-year-old last seen Saturday
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are looking for a 20-year-old last seen on March 18.

Vandree OldPerson is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Vandree last contacted family/friends on Saturday, March 18 wearing a black jacket and a red hoodie.

If you know the whereabouts of Vandree you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)-338-4000 or your local police department.

Tags

News For You