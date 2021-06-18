BROWNING, Mont. - Help from the public is being sought by Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) regarding a truck driving recklessly in Browning.

BLES reports that around 10:00 pm on Thursday, June 17, a blue 2020 Ford F-150 was reported to have been driving recklessly on Central Avenue and Highway 464 North in Browning.

The truck was reportedly seen driving into oncoming traffic, forcing other drivers off the road.

If you witnessed these events or are a victim of this incident you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement dispatch.