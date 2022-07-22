BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement is looking for a man last seen on July 20.
Benjamin Skunkcap, 41, was last seen around 8:00 am Wednesday, July 20 wearing a white shirt, gray sweat pants and red Nike shoes.
He is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you know the whereabouts of Benjamin you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000
